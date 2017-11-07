Congressman Vicente Gonzalez discusses Sutherland Springs shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Among those very familiar with Sunday's tragic shooting in Sutherland Springs is Congressman Vicente Gonzalez, whose district runs just a couple miles outside of that tiny town.

Gonzalez spoke to 3News by phone from Washington D.C. Tuesday about what he thinks should be done to prevent such violence.

"First of all, my thoughts and prayers go out to the good people of Wilson County," Gonzalez said. "I think we need to get to the root of the problem, and the root isn't always changing our gun laws; but I think we need to get down to the root of the social fabric of our country and what is causing this. Why is this happening at a much higher level in the United States than any other advanced country in the world? I think we need to come up with some common sense regulations that will hopefully prevent this from happening down the road and keep the American people safe."

Gonzalez represents District 15, which also covers parts of the Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Valley.

