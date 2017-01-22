Conn Brown Harbor Closed During Fire

ARANSAS PASS (KIII NEWS) - The Aransas Pass police department had tro warn citizens on facebook to completely stay away from the harbor, because a brush fire was burning nearby.

The fire started of Wheeler Ave. and strong winds quickly pushed it through the brush toward the harbor. Conn Brown harbor was closed down while fire fighters worked to gain control of the growing flames.



"We saw the flames shoot out from the building on the other side, like a little bar, it just went up in smoke," Ernesto Cerna, a witness told 3News.



Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.

