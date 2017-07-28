KIII
Connect your biz to the 6th annual B.I.G. event

The event connects small business owners with big companies and government entities needing their products and services and is hosted by Del Mar College's Small Business Development Center.

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - The event connects small business owners with big companies and government entities needing their products and services and is hosted by Del Mar College’s Small Business Development Center. There is a new location this year. B.I.G. moved from Ortiz Center to Del Mar College’s Center for Economic Development at 3209 S. Staples. Registration is $20. Click here to learn more. The lunch keynote speaker is John Mabry, Operations Manager with ExxonMobil, presenting “Gulf Coast Growth Ventures: ExxonMobil and SABIC Project Update. Other sessions include “Doing Business with GSA” by Albert Garza with the General Services Administration; “Expanding Your Exporting Opportunities” by Daniel Rodriguez with the Department of Commerce and Berenice Espinosa with the International Trade Center in San Antonio; and “How to Utilize Labor Market Intelligence & Workforce Solutions to Grow Your Business” by Amy Villarreal with Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend and George A. McEntyre with the Texas Workforce Commission.

