Connect your biz to the 6th annual B.I.G. event

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - The event connects small business owners with big companies and government entities needing their products and services and is hosted by Del Mar College’s Small Business Development Center. There is a new location this year. B.I.G. moved from Ortiz Center to Del Mar College’s Center for Economic Development at 3209 S. Staples. Registration is $20. Click here to learn more. The lunch keynote speaker is John Mabry, Operations Manager with ExxonMobil, presenting “Gulf Coast Growth Ventures: ExxonMobil and SABIC Project Update. Other sessions include “Doing Business with GSA” by Albert Garza with the General Services Administration; “Expanding Your Exporting Opportunities” by Daniel Rodriguez with the Department of Commerce and Berenice Espinosa with the International Trade Center in San Antonio; and “How to Utilize Labor Market Intelligence & Workforce Solutions to Grow Your Business” by Amy Villarreal with Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend and George A. McEntyre with the Texas Workforce Commission.

