Conquer the Coast adapts to Hurricane Harvey aftermath

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Conquer the Coast bike race will look a little different this year thanks to Hurricane Harvey.

The event's 10- and 21-mile routes will not change. However, the 66-mile route will be different. Normally that route goes through San Patricio and Aransas counties, both areas devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

It was announced Thursday that riders will have the option of doing multiple loops on the 21-mile route to make up for that longer trek.

The race will be held Sept. 16 and will begin at North Bayfront Park.

