CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The results from Corpus Christi's Special Election has set Joe McComb to be the new mayor.

McComb said since he's been working with the council since December, he knows he has a good team and they will be able to move projects forward.

The City's water needs need to be addressed and he also plans to look at our streets and infrastructure.

McComb said now that there will be someone consistently in the mayor's seat Corpus Christi will have some much needed stability.

