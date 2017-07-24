Constable spearheads campaign to support law enforcement

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A Nueces County constable has started a new campaign to help show support for area law enforcement officers using wristbands that say "Pray for Police."

Precinct 2 Constable Mitchell Clark came up with the campaign as a special way for residents to show their support for law enforcement. Clark is handing them out at his office on Compton Road. His officers are also handing them out on the streets.

Constable Mitchell Clark's office is located at 10110 Compton Road.

© 2017 KIII-TV