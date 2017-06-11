Construction for Harbor Bridge project begins Monday, June 12

CORPUS CHRISIT (KIII NEWS) - The southbound shoulder of West Causeway Boulevard, US-181 southbound frontage road, will be closed between Burleson and West Causeway Boulevard starting June 12 through July 14.

It is all part of the Harbor Bridge Project.

The closures will be from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day. All work is weather permitting.

Motorists are urged to be aware of the lane closures and to consider using alternate routes, follow all traffic control devices and to slow down in the work zones.

For information about all current and upcoming lane closures related to the Harbor Bridge Project, visit www.harborbridgeproject.com.

© 2017 KIII-TV