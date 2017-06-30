Schlitterbahn Riverpark and Resort summer ticket giveaway

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Your summer starts here! Plunge into the summer with Schlitterbahn Riverpark and Resort! Enter now for your chance at a four-pack of tickets! Just click here to register, and then watch 3News First Edition Monday-Friday for winner announcements!

Giveaway Official Rules

"SCHLITTERBAHN RIVERPARK-CORPUS CHRISTI TICKET GIVEAWAY"

REGISTER FOR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS

Promotion Days – JULY 1 to JULY 28, 2017

KIII-TV, Channel 3, ("Sponsor")

5002 South Padre Island Drive – Corpus Christi, Texas 78411(361) 986-8300

No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to win. A purchase will not improve chances of winning.

Prizes, Odds of Winning

Twenty (20) winners will each win four (4) 2017 tickets to Schlitterbahn Riverpark in Corpus Christi, TX. Each ticket is valued at Forty-Five dollars ($45) and is valid through the 2017 season. Odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible entries. Winners are not permitted to substitute the prize for its cash equivalent. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute any or all of the prizes with any article or service of similar or greater value at its sole discretion. Prizes may not be assigned or transferred by winners.

WINNERS WILL BE ANNOUNCED ON 3NEWS FIRST EDITION M-F BETWEEN 5AM – 7AM. Winners will be also notified by telephone from an official station representative. WINNERS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CALL 361-986-8300 DURING REGULAR BUSINESS HOURS TO VERIFY THEIR CLAIM. All prizes must be claimed at KIII-TV main studios by Friday, August 4, 2017 by 4:00 pm Central Standard Time. Proof of identity with official ID is required.

How to Enter

You may enter the "SCHLITTERBAHN RIVERPARK CORPUS CHRISTI TICKET GIVEAWAY by registering online at: kiiitv.com. Entries must be received by KIII-TV by the last date of the drawing. Sponsor is not responsible for any misdirected online registration data. Sponsor may use information submitted to offer information on other offers, products or service.

Selection

One (1) eligible person/household will be randomly drawn from website e-mail entries on date(s) listed below. Winners will be notified by telephone from an official station representative.

July 3, 2017 - (1) one winner random selection (4) Tickets

July 4, 2017 - (1) one winner random selection (4) Tickets

July 5, 2017 - (1) one winner random selection (4) Tickets

July 6, 2017 - (1) one winner random selection (4) Tickets

July 7, 2017 - (1) one winner random selection (4) Tickets

July 10, 2017 - (1) one winner random selection (4) Tickets

July 11, 2017 - (1) one winner random selection (4) Tickets

July 12, 2017 - (1) one winner random selection (4) Tickets

July 13, 2017 - (1) one winner random selection (4) Tickets

July 14, 2017 - (1) one winner random selection (4) Tickets

July 17, 2017 - (1) one winner random selection (4) Tickets

July 18, 2017 - (1) one winner random selection (4) Tickets

July 19, 2017 - (1) one winner random selection (4) Tickets

July 20, 2017 - (1) one winner random selection (4) Tickets

July 21, 2017 - (1) one winner random selection (4) Tickets

July 24, 2017 - (1) one winner random selection (4) Tickets

July 25, 2017 - (1) one winner random selection (4) Tickets

July 26, 2017 - (1) one winner random selection (4) Tickets

July 27, 2017 - (1) one winner random selection (4) Tickets

July 28, 2017 - (1) one winner random selection (4) Tickets

Eligibility

This giveaway is open to all residents of the eligible Texas counties indicated in Section 6 below. There is no age requirement to participate; prizes of winners below the age of 18 will be awarded to the minor's legal parent or guardian. Only one entry per household is allowed. Persons in any of the following categories are not eligible to participate or win the tickets: (a) persons who from and after the first day of the giveaway were or are employees or agents of Sponsor or Sponsor's parent, subsidiaries or affiliates or the service agencies or independent contractors of the above organization(s); (b) persons who are engaged in the development, production, distribution of materials, or drawing of winners for this ticket giveaway; and (c) persons who are immediate family of or who reside in the same household as any person in either of the preceding categories.

Additional Conditions – Sponsor reserves the right to terminate this giveaway if fraud, technical failures, or any other factor beyond Sponsor's reasonable control impairs the integrity of the giveaway as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Sponsor may disqualify any person whom Sponsor, in its sole discretion, considers to have intentionally violated the Giveaway Official Rules. By participating, entrants agree: (a) to be bound by the Giveaway Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor, and (b) to release and hold harmless Sponsor, Sponsor's parent companies and their affiliates, stations, subsidiaries, and independent contractors, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents, including advertising and promotion agencies, from any and all liability with respect to acceptance, possession or use (or misuse) of the prizes or participation in the giveaway. Winner agrees to permit Sponsor to use his/her name, address, city, state, photograph, video, or any likeness for advertising or publicity purposes for no additional compensation.

Eligible Texas Counties – Aransas, Bee, Brooks, Duval, Jim Hogg, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Kenedy, Live Oak, Nueces, Refugio, San Patricio.

© 2017 KIII-TV