The Harlem Globetrotter Ticket Giveaway

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - There’s never a dull moment!

The amazing Harlem Globetrotters will be at the American Bank Center on November 9th!

Winners will be announced on 3NEWS First Edition, Monday through Friday, starting October 30th.

Click here to register!

___________________________________

Official Contest Rules

“HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS 2017 WORLD TOUR TICKET GIVEAWAY”

REGISTER FOR CHANCE-TO-WIN TICKETS

OCTOBER 24 THROUGH NOVEMBER 3, 2017 (Promotion Days)

KIII-TV, Channel 3, (“Sponsor”) 5002 South Padre Island Drive – Corpus Christi, Texas 78411(361) 986-8300

No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to win. A purchase will not improve chances of winning.

Prizes, Odds of Winning

Five (5) winners will each win four (4) tickets to the HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS 2017 WORLD TOUR performance in Corpus Christi, TX., at the American Bank Center, November 9TH 2017 at 7:00pm. Each ticket is valid for these performance day only.

Odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible entries. Winners are not permitted to substitute the prize for its cash equivalent. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute any or all of the prizes with any article or service of similar or greater value at its sole discretion. Prizes may not be assigned or transferred by winners.

WINNERS WILL BE ANNOUNCED ON 3NEWS FIRST EDITION 5AM – 7AM, MONDAY (10/30) TUESDAY (10/31) WEDNESDAY (11/1) THURSDAY (11/2) and FRIDAY (11/3)

WINNERS CAN CALL 361-986-8300 DURING REGULAR BUSINESS HOURS TO VERIFY THEIR CLAIM.

WINNERS WILL BE ALSO NOTIFIED BY TELEPHONE FROM AN OFFICIAL STATION REPRESENTATIVE.

All prizes must be claimed at KIII-TV main studios by WEDNESDAY, November 8, 2017 by 4:00 pm Central Standard Time. Proof of identity with official ID is required.

How to Enter

You may enter the “HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS 2017 WORLD TOUR TICKET GIVEAWAY” by registering at: kiiitv.com

Entries must be received by KIII-TV by the last date of the drawing (11-03-2017).

Sponsor is not responsible for any misdirected online registration data. Sponsor may use information submitted to offer information on other offers, products or service.

Selection

Five (5) eligible persons/households will be randomly drawn from website e-mail entries on date(s) listed below.

Winners will be notified by telephone from an official station representative.

OCTOBER 30, 2017 (1) One Winner Via Random Selection (4) Tickets

OCTOBER 31, 2017 (1) One Winner Via Random Selection (4) Tickets

NOVEMBER 1, 2017 (1) One Winner Via Random Selection (4) Tickets

NOVEMBER 2, 2017 (1) One Winner Via Random Selection (4) Tickets

NOVEMBER 3, 2017 (1) One Winner Via Random Selection (4) Tickets

Eligibility

This giveaway is open to all residents of the eligible Texas counties indicated below. There is no age requirement to participate; prizes of winners below the age of 18 will be awarded to the minor’s legal parent or guardian. Only one entry per household is allowed. Persons in any of the following categories are not eligible to participate or win the tickets: (a) persons who from and after the first day of the giveaway were or are employees or agents of Sponsor or Sponsor’s parent, subsidiaries or affiliates or the service agencies or independent contractors of the above organization(s); (b) persons who are engaged in the development, production, distribution of materials, or drawing of winners for this ticket giveaway; and (c) persons who are immediate family of or who reside in the same household as any person in either of the preceding categories.

Additional Conditions – Sponsor reserves the right to terminate this giveaway if fraud, technical failures, or any other factor beyond Sponsor's reasonable control impairs the integrity of the giveaway as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Sponsor may disqualify any person whom Sponsor, in its sole discretion, considers to have intentionally violated the Contest Official Rules. By participating, entrants agree: (a) to be bound by the Giveaway Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor, and (b) to release and hold harmless Sponsor, Sponsor’s parent companies and their affiliates, stations, subsidiaries, and independent contractors, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents, including advertising and promotion agencies, from any and all liability with respect to acceptance, possession or use (or misuse) of the prizes or participation in the giveaway. Winner agrees to permit Sponsor to use his/her name, address, city, state, photograph, video, or any likeness for advertising or publicity purposes for no additional compensation.

Eligible Texas Counties – Aransas, Bee, Brooks, Duval, Jim Hogg, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Kenedy, Live Oak, Nueces, Refugio, San Patricio.

© 2017 KIII-TV