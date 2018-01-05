Continue your education and get the skills you need with Coastal Compass

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Join First Edition every Friday for a new opportunity to continue your education!

KIII-TV and the Coastal Compass are teaming up to bring you the latest information on programs and free services to help you get to the next level in skill set and your career.

Don't let your lack of knowledge or credentials keep you for obtaining your dream job or position. There are available resources right here in the Coastal Bend.

For more information on the Coastal Compass, visit their website: https://coastalcompass.org/.

