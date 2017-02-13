Contract to be awarded to rebuild Gollihar

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It's been a long time coming -- City Council is about to award a contract to rebuild Gollihar between Staples Street and Weber Road.

This part of the project costs just over $10 million and is part of the bond approved by voters in 2014.

The biggest design change of note is that the bike lanes will be built in the grass strip next to the sidewalks and outside of the roadway. The two-year project will mean a full-depth reconstruction of the roadway which includes two lanes in each direction, a continuous turn lane, new curbs and gutters and ADA compliant ramps.

The project also includes a traffic light upgrade at Gollihar and Weber and underground utility improvements.

There will be a public meeting before the final design is announced. It is hoped that the project will be finished by January of 2019.

Kiii News Reporter Brian Burns went Live from Gollihar with the details of this project.

(© 2017 KIII)