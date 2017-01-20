Contractor issues, weather causes delay for M&G plant construction

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Contractor issues and rain have both led to delays in the billion-dollar M&G plant construction underway at the Port of Corpus Christi along the Joe Fulton Corridor.

The company removed a contractor who was not paying their employees and is now heading to an opening sometime in the second half of the year. What will be the world's largest polyethylene plant is now 50-percent complete, including a self-contained desalinization facility.

Port of Corpus Christi Chief Operating Officer Sean Strawbridge gave us the update at the plant site.

There are currently 2,300 employees on site now working on construction and 600 permanent jobs will be in place once the facility begins operations. M&G has also built some 400 rail cars and extra rail lines to handle its products.

