Controlled burn at PINS brings smoke to the area

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - You may have noticed Monday that the air was a bit hazy throughout Corpus Christi. A prescribed burn on Padre Island National Seashore might have been the culprit.

Kiii News Reporter Madeleine Dart went Live with the details.

Although the fire is miles away, Coastal Bend residents are saying the smoke is causing breathing problems, spurring asthma attacks and bothering allergies. Officials with PINS said the burn is good for the environment and air quality will improve as the week continues.

Officials said controlled burns get rid of non-native species and replenish soil. Firefighters and experts have been planning the 10,000-acre fire for months and say there is no danger to people or surrounding land.

PINS representatives would like to thank the public for dealing with the haze and said it will be gone soon. If you do have sensitive health conditions, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality suggests staying indoors.

