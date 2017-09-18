KIII
Controversial topics to be discussed during Hispanic Heritage month

Del Mar College is celebrating National Constitution day with politically charged topics that coincide with Hispanic Heritage month.

John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 7:20 AM. CDT September 18, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Monday, September 18, 1787 the founding fathers signed the final draft of the Constitution. Educators with Del Mar's poli-sci department and Mexican American studies program are hosting two lectures Monday, September 18, 2017 on immigration reform and the differences between the Obama and Trump administrations. The first lecture will cover immigration reform failures. The second will follow the shift in differences between two administrations. The event starts at 1 p.m. and is free to the public. Visit Del Mar's east campus and go to the Venters business building.

