'Conversation with the City Manager' to be held today

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - You will have the chance to speak with the the City Manager Friday.

Margie Rose is will continue her Conversations with the City Manager discussions this morning at 10 at the Ben F. Mcdonald Library located at 4044 Greenwood Dr.

If you can not make this one, the last meeting will be held on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. at the Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Public Library located on 5930 Brockhampton St.

KIII