Conversations with the Manager

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The public is invited to have a chat with the City Manager Margie Rose.

Conversations with the City Manager is an open event starting this week.

There are many aspects to managing and running a city and rose wants to share those

aspects with citizens and also address public concerns.

For more information and all of the dates contact the city’s communication department at 361-826-3211.

