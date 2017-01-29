Conversations with the Manager

KIII
Kiii Staff , KIII 11:08 PM. CST January 29, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The public is invited to have a chat with the City Manager Margie Rose.
 
Conversations with the City Manager is an open event starting this week.
 
There are many aspects to managing and running a city and rose wants to share those
aspects with citizens and also address public concerns.
 
For more information and all of the dates contact the city’s communication department at 361-826-3211.
 

