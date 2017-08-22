Convicted murderer Larry Hatten back in court

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - An attorney for 43-year-old convicted murderer Larry Hatten was back in court Wednesday morning in Nueces County. Hatten was convicted in the murder of a five-year-old boy more than 20 years ago.

Five-year-old Isaac Jackson was killed in a barrage of bullets on the night of Sept. 19, 1995.

Hatten was sentenced to death but is still awaiting an execution date. He has sent the court several letters over the years, some asking that all appeals be dropped and several others asking the court to continue the appeals process.

On the stand Tuesday was one of the suspect's former attorneys who was questioned about Hatten's mental state and about being strapped to what was described as a "Hannibal Lector" chair during his trial.

"Man, I don't know what perspective they saw him in that chair, the deal is done," Kevin Hanna said. "I mean, once they see him in that chair, like that, it doesn't mater if its a 90-degree angle, 100-degree angle, 45-degree angle -- you see him in that chair, that's it."

© 2017 KIII-TV