Convoy of supplies, volunteers come all the way from Salt Lake City

ROCKPORT (KIII NEWS) - A convoy of eight tractor-trailers carrying more than 200 tons of building supplies arrived Friday at the Aransas County Airport. It's earmarked for those in the Rockport area who desperately need it.

That 200 tons of generosity came all the way from Salt Lake City, Utah.

"As I drove in today, I was humbled by what I saw," said Ed Blake, President of Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters.

Blake led a team of more than 50 volunteers from Utah and other states to help the people affected by Hurricane Harvey.

"My concern is that people have forgotten about you and moved on to the next disaster," Blake said. "So I'm glad that we're arriving here today with these assets, with these materials, and we're able to help people here in need."

The eight semis were filled to their brims with drywall, lumber and plywood, Tyvek and cement. However, volunteers from the organization from Salt Lake City have already been in the area for weeks.

"I've never seen nothing like this," volunteer Marc Cosentino said.

Cosentino, a retired New York City police officer, has been through some of the worst disasters and experienced some of the best in people.

"We had so many people come for Sandy and for 9/11 from all over the country that I had to come back, you know, and just do what I could do. So the Church of Scientology sent us all down and said 'okay go, that's the spot. Now figure it out.'"

"We've put in over 6,000 hours of volunteer time," said Joava Good, the Deputy National Director of Scientology Disaster Response.

Good led the coordinating efforts to bring the massive undertaking together and down to Rockport.

"Why do I do this?" said Kerri Kasem, daughter of legendary radio host Kasey Kasem. "Two fold. because it needs to be done, and second, nothing in the world makes you feel better than helping people."

Kasem has been helping for a few weeks now.

"When we said we're going to Rockport, we're going to go to Aransas Pass, we're going to go to the outside areas that need help. We stayed here because they needed help and it wasn't flooded, but it was flattened," Kasem said.

So with that spirit of volunteerism, love and compassion, they push forward. After traveling halfway across the country to help those in need, they will be walking away with the satisfaction of knowing they helped, and some good memories as well.

"There was a sheriff's officer here we helped who had been working for 14 days straight and he took this off his wrist and gave it to me," Cosentino said. "He'd been wearing it for 16 years and handed it to me. That's the appreciation."

The bracelet contained the names of all the first responders who died during 9-11 in New York City.

