Close Cooking Classes for Kids at the Food Bank of Corpus Christi The Food Bank of Corpus Christi is looking for kids to sign up for their two cooking classes happening this summer! Kristin Diaz, KIII 8:57 AM. CDT July 04, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Sign up your child for one of two summer Kid's Cooking Classes happening at the Food Bank of Corpus Christi! To sign up click on the link.http://www.foodbankcc.com/summer-cooking-class-2017/ © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Island sand problem raises health concerns Robstown outlet theft Possible drowning victim identified Man trying to stop shoplifter gets stabbed Fireworks spark 320-acre grass fire Veteran With PTSD Asks For Fireworks Courtesy Animal control kill numbers down New Beeville Police Chief Robstown Officer arrested Former Robstown Pitcher Florencio Serrano Signs With Cubs More Stories Cooking Classes for Kids at the Food Bank of Corpus Christi Jul. 4, 2017, 8:57 a.m. Russia, China seek halt of N Korea weapons tests Jul. 4, 2017, 8:47 a.m. Adopt Cher on Paws for Pets Jul. 4, 2017, 8:16 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs