KIII
Close

Cooking Classes for Kids at the Food Bank of Corpus Christi

The Food Bank of Corpus Christi is looking for kids to sign up for their two cooking classes happening this summer!

Kristin Diaz, KIII 8:57 AM. CDT July 04, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Sign up your child for one of two summer Kid's Cooking Classes happening at the Food Bank of Corpus Christi! 

To sign up click on the link.

http://www.foodbankcc.com/summer-cooking-class-2017/

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories