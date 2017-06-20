Cool Cars for Remarkable Kids program comes to Ronald McDonald House

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - GM Financial presented a Cool Cars for Remarkable Kids vehicle to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Corpus Christi Tuesday morning.

GM's Cool Cars program creates mobility options for families staying at Ronald McDonald houses, many of whom travel from far seeking medical treatment for their children.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Corpus Christi was the 11th location to receive a Cool Car since the launch of the program. About 30 Cool Cars are planned for distribution in Texas cities, Arizona, North Carolina and Michigan.

