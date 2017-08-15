Copano Bay fishing pier closing for good

ARANSAS COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - The Texas Department of Transportation announced Tuesday they have decided to permanently close the Copano Bay fishing pier in Aransas County.

After consulting with County officials and the Aransas County Navigation District, TxDOT made the decision to close both sides of the pier due to the deteriorating condition of the 86-year-old wooden structure.

TxDOT's bridge division performed a structural survey earlier this month after a short section of the pier's south side collapsed back in June. No one was injured.

Aransas County officials are looking for possible options for a replacement pier.

