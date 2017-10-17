Cops & Joggers run to help Kleberg County Shop with a Cop

KINGSVILLE (KIII NEWS) - The first ever Cops & Joggers 5K and 1K is set to take place Nov. 11 in Kingsville at Dick Kleberg Park. The money raised will fund the Shop with a Cop program in Kleberg County.

The County Attorney's Office is putting on the event and they are looking to sign up runners.

The idea to hold the run was another way to remember and honor the late Ken Starrs. He was with the Drug Task Force and played a big part in the Shop with a Cop program.

If you would like to sign up to run you can stop by the County Attorney's Office and register there, or register online here.

