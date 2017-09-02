KIII
Corpus Christi 7 Day Film Project Screening this Weekend

The folks with the Corpus Christi 7 Day Film Project are gearing up to screen this year's entries at Alamo Draft House on Sunday.

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It's a project aimed at showcasing local talent on the big screen.  The Corpus Christi 7-day Film Project will be holding their annual screening and awards ceremony this weekend at Alamo Drafthouse.  Kiii is a proud sponsor of this event.
 
Stephanie Garcia joined us on 3 News First Edition Saturday with the details of the event.
 
For more information on times and ticket prices, head over to www.cc7day.com

