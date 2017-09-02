Corpus Christi 7 Day Film Project Screening this Weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It's a project aimed at showcasing local talent on the big screen. The Corpus Christi 7-day Film Project will be holding their annual screening and awards ceremony this weekend at Alamo Drafthouse. Kiii is a proud sponsor of this event.

Stephanie Garcia joined us on 3 News First Edition Saturday with the details of the event.

For more information on times and ticket prices, head over to www.cc7day.com

© 2017 KIII-TV