Corpus Christi among Top 10 least healthy U.S. cities

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - According to a new study, Corpus Christi ranks in the Top 10 least healthy cities in America.

WalletHub conducted the study of 150 of the largest U.S. cities since healthcare reform is underway and U.S. life expectancy is declining for the first time since 1993. Corpus Christi ranks sixth overall for unhealthy cities.

The study looked into 34 key metrics like cost of doctor visitss, fruit and vegetable consumption and fitness clubs per capita.

