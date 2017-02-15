KIII
Corpus Christi Bayfront construction project leads to temporary closure of Sherrill Park

An update now on all the construction currently underway along the Corpus Christi Bayfront.

KIII STAFF , KIII 10:53 PM. CST February 15, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - An update now on all the construction currently underway along the Corpus Christi Bayfront. The $5.1-million project was approved by voters and is meant to improve a stretch of parks between Furman Avenue and Coopers Alley in Downtown Corpus Christi.  
 
The project includes a new and improved Sherrill Park. That park is currently closed as construction continues. 
 
Our Bill Churchwell has an update on the entire project. 
 

