Corpus Christi beaches reopened to the public

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The beaches are back open in Corpus Christi, and quite a few made their way out there Wednesday. Some even went surfing.

In fact, one surfer told 3News the beaches are actually quite nice right mow.

"Not a bunch of debris, not a bunch of trash," surfer Jacob Berry said. "Even the seaweed washed back out into the water."

The City has opened the Gulf Beach Access Road 3A. Vehicles on the beach are allowed starting in front of the seawall south of Packery Channel to the Island House bollards.

The parking lot at Ellis Beach and seawall are also open.

