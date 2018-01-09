KIII
Close

Corpus Christi Brazilian Capoeira's preps for Batizado & Show

Corpus Christi Brazilian Capoeira will be hosting a Batizado & Show this weekend all to celebrate their members who are moving up rank in cord.

Heather Guajardo, KIII 8:30 AM. CST January 09, 2018

Brazilian Capoeira combines martial arts, gymnastics, and dance creating a fun and exciting sport all ages can take part in.

The Corpus Christi Brazilian Capoeira will be celebrating their members who are moving up the ranks in cordthis weekend during their 11th Batizado & Show.

There will be seminars by instructors and students from all over the United States as well as special performances and ceremonies at 2:30pm on Sat. from 1253 Nile Dr.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories