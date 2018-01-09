Corpus Christi Brazilian Capoeira's preps for Batizado & Show

Brazilian Capoeira combines martial arts, gymnastics, and dance creating a fun and exciting sport all ages can take part in.

The Corpus Christi Brazilian Capoeira will be celebrating their members who are moving up the ranks in cordthis weekend during their 11th Batizado & Show.

There will be seminars by instructors and students from all over the United States as well as special performances and ceremonies at 2:30pm on Sat. from 1253 Nile Dr.

