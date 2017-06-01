Corpus Christi business flooded with more than rain

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Rod's Auto Sales manger Rodney Paige said he smelled a foul stench coming from the back of his office on Thursday.

Paige went to find what was causing the stench and discovered sewage flooding out of the shop toilet.

He had to close for the day and clean the mess to protect his business but also the living space.

Paige said in the nine years he has lived in the area that he has seen a lot worse rain, but he has never seen it push sewer water out of the toilet and over 1500 square feet of his office.

Kiii Reporter Taylor Alanis met up with Paige and shares his story.

© 2017 KIII-TV