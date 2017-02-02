Corpus Christi Caller-Times' president Libby Averyt announces retirement

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Caller-Times announced Thursday that president Libby Averyt will be retiring.

Averyt has been at the paper for over thirty-years.

She started her career in 1986 as the night cop reporter and eventually moved up to executive editor and now the president of the paper.

Averyt said that this was completely a personal decision and she is excited about it.

Averyt's last day at the paper will be February 17.

