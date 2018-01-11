Corpus Christi calling for vendors at Cole Park, City beaches

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The City of Corpus Christi is putting out a call this week for vendors who want to sell their products on City beaches and Cole Park.

If people are looking for ways to supplement their income or have their own business, the Parks and Recreation Department is accepted applications from vendors.

People have until Jan. 26 to register to be a vendor and can do so here.

