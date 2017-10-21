Corpus Christi Children enjoy Book Festival

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Bell-Whittington Public Library and G-P ISD's cooperative Book-a-Palooza opened their doors today at T.M. Clark Elementary School. They partnered up for for an event centered around helping give interest in reading in young children.

The event is the only free book festival focused for children in Texas, and presents awards to children who have successfully read the "1,000 Books Before Kindergarten" program. Children who attended were able to choose from many different books free of charge, as well as enjoy outdoor fun, and read their new books.

