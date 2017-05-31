Corpus Christi Chipotle affected by malware hack

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Chipotle in Corpus Christi was affected by a recent malware hack on the company.

Officials with the restaurant announced that the Coastal Bend location was one of 188 around the Texas that were victims of the attack.

The breach happened between March 27 and April 18.

Investigators are still trying to determine how many credit cards have been compromised. Chipotle has set up a toll-free number you can call if you think your information has been jeopardized, that number is 888-738-0534.

