Corpus Christi church to host local pumpkin patch

CALALLEN (KIII NEWS) - With Halloween quickly approaching, a local church is hosting an annual Pumpkin Patch. The Grace United Church will be unloading pumpkins Oct. 8 , and passing out to the public beginning Monday Oct. 9. through the end of the month.

The Pumpkin Patch will be open at 9 a.m. and stay open until 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. The Grace United Church is located in Calallen at 14521 Northwest Blvd.

