Corpus Christi city council approves park improvements for Billish Park

PADRE ISLAND (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi City Council has approved plans to renovate Billish Park after voters first approved a $500,000 dollar bond.

Officials say $400,000 dollars will come from the city while the remaining $200,000 will come from the Padre Isles Property Owner's Association.

According to the Island Moon Newspaper, the Padre Isles will oversee the design and maintenance of the park. A second vote will be held tomorrow at City Hall.

