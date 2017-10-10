Corpus Christi councilwoman donating salary to Mission 911

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - City Councilwoman Paulette Guajardo announced Tuesday that she is giving up her taxpayer salary.

The salary is only $6,000 a year, but Guajardo said she wants to give it to a worthwhile charity. It's an unprecedented action she decided to take after spending some time with the people at Mission 911.

"I am so blessed and I've been taught from an early, early age from my parents that you always, always help others," Guajardo said.

Guajardo was elected last November to one of the City's At-Large council seats. She said she had plans to donate her public earnings soon after being elected because she ran for office not for the money but to serve the community.

After doing some research, Guajardo said she decided on Mission 911.

"I met and ran into Tony Reyes over at Mission 911 and I was so impressed at what he's doing with just private funds, and I thought to myself, you know, $6,000 or right under it is a lot of money," Guajardo said. "However it's not like it would be an addition to my home budget, so to speak, and I thought, 'I'm not used to having this. Why don't I give it to someone who really, really needs it?'"

Mission 911 depends on donations to help its homeless population get back into the workforce.

