Corpus Christi doctor suspended for inappropriate conduct with female patients

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Texas Medical Board suspended Jamie Sandoval, M.D Thursday.
A release from the TMB said a disciplinary panel temporarily suspended, without notice, the Texas medical license of Sandoval after determining his practice of medicine poses a threat to public welfare.
The suspension was effective immediately.
The panel discovered that from approximately February 12, 2009 to April 27, 2017, Dr. Sandoval engaged in a pattern of inappropriate conduct with five female patients.
They said he violated sexual boundaries through inappropriate touching, actions and comments.
A temporary suspension hearing with notice will be held as soon as practicable.
That hearing can take place within 10-days notice to Sandoval unless it is waived by him.
The suspension remains in place until the Board takes further action.
© 2017 KIII-TV
