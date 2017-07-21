Corpus Christi doctor suspended for inappropriate conduct with female patients

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Texas Medical Board suspended Jamie Sandoval, M.D Thursday.

A release from the TMB said a disciplinary panel temporarily suspended, without notice, the Texas medical license of Sandoval after determining his practice of medicine poses a threat to public welfare.

The suspension was effective immediately.

The panel discovered that from approximately February 12, 2009 to April 27, 2017, Dr. Sandoval engaged in a pattern of inappropriate conduct with five female patients.

They said he violated sexual boundaries through inappropriate touching, actions and comments.

A temporary suspension hearing with notice will be held as soon as practicable.

That hearing can take place within 10-days notice to Sandoval unless it is waived by him.

The suspension remains in place until the Board takes further action.

