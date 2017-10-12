Corpus Christi Downtown Management Director resigns

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Twice this week a City of Corpus Christi director has announced they are leaving for another job.

Earlier this week it was the Water Department Director Clarence Wittwer who announced he is leaving for Houston for a job with the City there. Now, Downtown Management District Director Terry Sweeny is also leaving for a new job.

Sweeny took over the job in January of 2014 and helps coordinate development and growth within the downtown business district. He said he has accepted a similar position in Lexington, Ky., with the Lexington Partnership.

In the job he held before coming to Corpus Christi, Sweeny is credited with playing a key role in the revitalization of downtown Indianapolis, where he was involved with over 400 downtown projects worth over $8.5 billion.

Sweeny said he is proud of many steps the downtown area has taken in the past few years.

"There's $600 million worth of new projects in the pipeline. We've been really successful at trying to do things that help steer the downtown in the right direction," Sweeny said. "We've become a Texas Main Street Community. We were just recognized as a designated Texas Cultural District; and we've been there to launch a bike share program, a new Marina Arts District, a brand and website, and we've been recognized as a community partner of the year with Beautify Corpus Christi."

Sweeny believes that with the improvements, many businesses will begin to locate in the downtown area.

His final day on the job will be Nov. 3.

Sweeny said he plans to help the local downtown development district board institute a transition plan and begin the selection process for his replacement. He starts his new position in December.

