Corpus Christi enters Stage 1 water restrictions

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The City of Corpus Christi announced Thursday that the combined capacity of Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon water reservoirs have fallen below 50%.

According to the revised drought contingency plan approved by the City Council in May, Drought Stage 1 voluntary drought measures are now in effect.

Voluntary measures include:

Using sprinkler system once per week.

Avoid using the sprinkler system to water between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Hand watering and drip irrigation are allowed at any time.

Use a bucket to prevent unnecessary runoff while washing vehicles.

No restrictions on purposes necessary for public health and safety.

You may use water to maintain building foundations, the City recommends drip irrigation or hand-held hoses.

Restaurants, serve water only upon request.

The drought contingency plan was revised so the City could respond proactively to droughts as they occur.

Stage 1 was modified from always being in effect, to being activated when combined lake levels drop below 50%.

Remember, these are voluntary measures.

