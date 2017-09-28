Corpus Christi family named Special Olympics Texas Family of the Year

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Special Olympics Texas named the Salazar family in Corpus Christi the recipients of the statewide Family of the Year Award.

The recognition is given every year to a family of a Special Olympics athlete.

Joshua Salazar is a competitor in track, field and bowling. His family told 3News what it means to them to be chosen as the recipients of this award.

"It's such an honor to receive this award, and a blessing to have an extended family that have supported Joshua all these years," Patsy Salazar said. "Not only to have supported Joshua, but all the other team players."

The family will be formally recognized at an awards ceremony happening in Austin at the beginning of October.

