Corpus Christi Fire Department Honors it's members

Fire Fighter of the Year

Kiii Staff , KIII 7:03 PM. CST March 02, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi fire department took some time Thursday to honor some of their own.

They awarded their 2017 fire fighter of the year. They honored Daniel Sheppard, a 33-year veteran of the department.

Elvin Bates, a 45-year member of the department, was honored as prevention officer of the year. Bates helps educate the public on how to prevent fires.

