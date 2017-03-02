Corpus Christi Fire Department Honors it's members

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi fire department took some time Thursday to honor some of their own.

They awarded their 2017 fire fighter of the year. They honored Daniel Sheppard, a 33-year veteran of the department.

Elvin Bates, a 45-year member of the department, was honored as prevention officer of the year. Bates helps educate the public on how to prevent fires.

