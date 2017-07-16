Close Corpus Christi Fire Department investigates strong smell of ammonia Kiii News , KIII 3:41 PM. CDT July 16, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Fire Department is investigating a strong smell of ammonia on Sunday.The smell is coming from the Leopard and McBride area.This is a developing story. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Family reminds beach-goers about fire safety New Blue Angels pilot Other victims killed in fiery crash Id'd Police Investigate Southside Shooting Woman arrested with 9 kilos of cocaine Autistic teen opens snow cone business Dr. is In: Hair Loss Three killed in fiery multi-vehicle crash Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family K9 Coach: Overheating and Heat Stroke More Stories Corpus Christi Fire Department investigates strong… Jul 16, 2017, 3:41 p.m. Democrats divided on message, focus on Russia or health care Jul 16, 2017, 3:00 p.m. US journalist found alive in NE Congo; 5 Congo rangers dead Jul 15, 2017, 12:52 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs