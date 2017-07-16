Corpus Christi Fire Department investigates vacant building fire

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Fire Department investigated a vacant building fire Sunday.

The structure was located at Espinosa Street near Highland Avenue.

When the fire department arrived they were quick to notice the windows and doors boarded up.

Boards were knocked down and once firefighters confirmed no one was inside, they made their way to the second floor.

Mary Flores lives next door and her home shares a fence with the one that caught on fire.

Flores said she heard some loud noises and when she went outside flames were coming from the roof and the windows on that second floor.

Firefighters gained control of the fire in about 20-minutes and no one was hurt.

© 2017 KIII-TV