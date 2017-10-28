Corpus Christi Fire Department respond to Apartment Fire

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to a fire at the Briarcroft Apartment complex located in the 1300 block of Rodd Field Rd . The fire is said to have begun in an efficiency complex, but the cause is still under investigation.

No injuries occurred, and the small flames were quickly vanquished by Corpus Christi Firefighters. The owner of the efficiency apartment was not home when the fire occurred.

