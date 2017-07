CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi fire department investigated a hazardous material spill at the Gabe Lozano Golf Course on Friday.

Investigators said somehow some sulfuric acid spilled.

No one was injured and there is no threat to the public.

A clean-up crew from out of town was called to take care of the spill.



