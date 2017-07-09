Corpus Christi Firefighters Respond to Overnight Apartment Fire

Photo Courtesy of Miguel Garcia

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi firefighters battled an apartment fire overnight that left one apartment heavily damaged.

The flames sparked up at the Casa Linda Apartments on South Staples, across from Ray High School just after midnight.

3 News viewers including Miguel Garcia sent us pictures from the scene. He told us he was on his way home when he first noticed the smoke and saw residents evacuating. He then said he noticed the flames coming from the apartment. Several firefighters were able to stop the blaze from spreading to other apartment buildings.

No word on how extensive the fire was or how many families will be affected by the damage. Amazingly no injuries were reported.

