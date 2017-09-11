Corpus Christi first responders host 9/11 remembrance ceremony

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It was a day of heavy hearts. Residents in the Coastal Bend gathered Monday to mark the 16th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

"Years ago, this country faced one of the biggest challenges it's ever faced before," said Chief Robert Rocha of the Corpus Christi Fire Department. "We were attacked."

First responders from the Corpus Christi police and fire departments led the ceremony at Sherrill Park to remember the lives lost during 9/11.

Firefighters performed on their pipes and drums while officers with the honor guard presented our nation's colors -- a solemn memorial to the almost 300,000 Americans lost that dark day.

"I took my daughter to her six-month checkup and then I come home, and I see this is on TV," Monica Mendez said. "And it just, like, blew me away. It's just devastating, even to this day. It's still emotional."

The event was one of the first held at Sherrill Park since construction began in that area.

