Corpus Christi Hooks hosting official Game 6 Watch Party

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Hooks are teaming up with Brewster Street Ice House to host the official Game 6 watch party and everyone is invited!

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. Tuesday and will feature free candy for kids in Halloween costumes, raffles and prizes, postseason and World Series merchandise for sale, free rally towels (while supplies last) and even appearances by Hooks mascots Rusty Hook and Sammy Seagull.

You can also take a spin on the Hooks prize wheel for $2. The money raised will benefit the Wounded Warrior Project.

Hooks broadcaster Sam Levitt will emcee the event, and Hooks and Astros fans are encouraged to come wearing their team gear.

