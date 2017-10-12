Corpus Christi Hooks offer chance to win ALCS tickets

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Houston Astros will face the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series, and now you have a chance to win free tickets to the game!

After the Yankees' win against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday night, the ALCS will begin at Minute Maid Park Friday.

Houston's AA affiliate, the Corpus Christi Hooks, announced Thursday they will be giving away a free pair of tickets to the ALCS. All you have to do for your chance to win a pair of tickets is sign up for the Hooks' eNewsletter Community.

The first pitch in Game 1 of the ALCS is set to go out at 7 p.m. Friday.

