Corpus Christi International Airport ready to accept flights

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi International Airport announced Sunday that they are ready to accept planes from airlines they serve as soon as those airlines decide to resume flights.

Kim Bridger of the CCIA said they think the airlines will make that decision sometime Monday.

Bridger told 3News there was no major damage at the airport, just some minor damage to a single hangar and some uprooted mesquite trees around the area. Maintenance crews are working to un-anchor the jetways to prepare for passengers.

