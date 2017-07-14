Corpus Christi library invites fans to celebrate Game of Thrones

(Photo: ABC News)

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - La Retama Central Library presents "Winter Is Here".

It's a celebration of Game of Thrones.

It will take place on Saturday, July 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.at 805 Comanche Street.

The event takes place one day before the premiere of Game of Thrones' seventh season on HBO.

Guests are invited to dress as their favorite character.

There will be an arts and crafts activity which will feature the opportunity to make jewelry, dragon eggs, a dragon glass rear view mirror hanger and a wildfire keepsake while supplies last.

There will also be a sword fight demonstration from members of The Shire of Seawinds.

The event is free to the public ages 18 and up.

For more information, contact Children's Librarian Patricia Herrera at La Retama Central Library at (361) 826-7022 or PatriciaH@cctexas.com.





